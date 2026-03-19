Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Ovid Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Regulatory clearance for the oral KCC2 activator OV4071 (Australia) plus a $60M PIPE and a 30‑day Series A warrant window that could add >$53M — management says this combination gives a pro forma cash runway well into 2029 .

for the oral KCC2 activator (Australia) plus a $60M PIPE and a 30‑day Series A warrant window that could add >$53M — management says this combination gives a pro forma cash runway well into . The 7 mg dose of OV329 showed no treatment‑related serious adverse events, no ophthalmic safety signals, and linear PK in healthy volunteers, which management says materially de‑risks the program and supports two doses for Phase II.

showed no treatment‑related serious adverse events, no ophthalmic safety signals, and linear PK in healthy volunteers, which management says materially de‑risks the program and supports two doses for Phase II. Ovid is expanding OV329 into pediatric/rare indications, initiating signal‑finding and safety studies in infantile spasms and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) with plans for weight‑based pediatric formulations and potential efficient combined pivotal pathways.

into pediatric/rare indications, initiating signal‑finding and safety studies in and with plans for weight‑based pediatric formulations and potential efficient combined pivotal pathways. Multiple near‑term clinical catalysts are planned — a randomized Phase II FOS trial starting Q2 2026, an open‑label photosensitivity study later in 2026, a Phase I for OV4071 and a ketamine challenge this year — with several readouts expected through 2027.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OVID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OVID

Trending Headlines about Ovid Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovid Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 1 OV329 data (7 mg cohort) showed favorable safety/tolerability and brain target engagement, supporting planned Phase 2 in focal onset seizures and expansion into tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and infantile spasms — a meaningful clinical validation that drove investor enthusiasm. OV329 data & pipeline expansion

Positive Phase 1 OV329 data (7 mg cohort) showed favorable safety/tolerability and brain target engagement, supporting planned Phase 2 in focal onset seizures and expansion into tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and infantile spasms — a meaningful clinical validation that drove investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Ovid priced a $60M PIPE (led by Point72) to fund OV329’s expansion into pediatric indications and advance programs — materially extends cash runway and reduces near-term financing risk. PIPE financing details

Ovid priced a $60M PIPE (led by Point72) to fund OV329’s expansion into pediatric indications and advance programs — materially extends cash runway and reduces near-term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: OV4071 (oral KCC2 activator) received HREC approval/CTN acknowledgement in Australia, clearing the way for a Phase 1 study and expanding Ovid’s first‑in‑class KCC2 portfolio. OV4071 clinical clearance

OV4071 (oral KCC2 activator) received HREC approval/CTN acknowledgement in Australia, clearing the way for a Phase 1 study and expanding Ovid’s first‑in‑class KCC2 portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat consensus (EPS $0.06, revenue $0.72M) largely driven by a fair-value gain; management outlined near‑term milestones and an April KCC2 R&D day. Media covered the stock pop and upcoming Phase 2 timing. Q4 earnings beat & guidance

Q4 2025 results beat consensus (EPS $0.06, revenue $0.72M) largely driven by a fair-value gain; management outlined near‑term milestones and an April KCC2 R&D day. Media covered the stock pop and upcoming Phase 2 timing. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from outlets (Fool, Benzinga, MarketWatch, AAII) documented the rally and noted investor focus shifting to Phase 2 starts and catalyst cadence over the next 6–18 months. Media coverage of stock move

Coverage from outlets (Fool, Benzinga, MarketWatch, AAII) documented the rally and noted investor focus shifting to Phase 2 starts and catalyst cadence over the next 6–18 months. Negative Sentiment: Financing and warrant mechanics create dilution risk — the PIPE issues ~19.15M shares plus ~10.7M pre‑funded warrants; a 30‑day exercise window on Series A warrants could add up to ~$53.9M and further dilute existing holders. Dilution and warrant details

Financing and warrant mechanics create dilution risk — the PIPE issues ~19.15M shares plus ~10.7M pre‑funded warrants; a 30‑day exercise window on Series A warrants could add up to ~$53.9M and further dilute existing holders. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain mixed: FY 2025 net loss ($17.4M) and modest revenue base (royalties + one‑time payment); ongoing R&D and G&A spend mean further financing/clinical success is required to reach commercialization. Financial results & risks

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

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Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare neurological disorders. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, the company applies a precision medicine approach to target underlying mechanisms of disease in patients with genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system. Its research platform centers on small-molecule modulators of neurotransmitter pathways to restore neural network function in disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead development candidate, OV101 (gaboxadol), is a selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

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