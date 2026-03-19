Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 158.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Roundup

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,109,115 shares of company stock worth $117,815,536 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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