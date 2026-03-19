Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CEO Sells $577,713.51 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 24,657 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $577,713.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,508,263.80. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ouster Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.91. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 536,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,683,000 after purchasing an additional 478,372 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ouster by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 715,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 405,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 401,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 336,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

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Ouster Company Profile

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Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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