O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2,130.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 483,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,561,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 121.3% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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