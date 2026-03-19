OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OSW stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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