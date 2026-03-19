Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350,939 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $25,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 138.86%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.