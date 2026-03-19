Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

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Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,553,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 551,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,295.26. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawnte Mitchell sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $606,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 805,501 shares of company stock valued at $23,003,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Diadema Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 253,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,249,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 399,273 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,361,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Olema Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

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