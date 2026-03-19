Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OLMA
Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals
In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,553,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 551,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,295.26. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawnte Mitchell sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $606,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 805,501 shares of company stock valued at $23,003,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Diadema Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 253,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,249,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 399,273 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,361,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olema Pharmaceuticals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Olema Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $58 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling substantial upside versus the current share price; this supports longer-term bullish expectations. JPMorgan PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup increased its price target to $62 and maintained a “buy” rating, another large bullish signal that may attract buyers looking for upside tied to Olema’s pipeline. Citigroup PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright bumped multiple EPS forecasts (2026–2030) and reiterated a Buy rating with a $38 target, reflecting improving internal model assumptions for future loss-per-share trajectories. HC Wainwright Note
- Positive Sentiment: Olema reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS, which normally supports the share price by showing operational progress vs. consensus. Earnings Beat Article
- Positive Sentiment: Company preclinical data for palazestrant and OP-3136 will be presented at AACR, and a recent media report highlights a large $68.7M speculative bet tied to a potential 2027 breast cancer drug launch — both items keep pipeline upside on investors’ radars. AACR Presentation Globe & Mail Bet Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical watchers note OLMA has been deeply sold (down ~33% over four weeks) and is now in oversold territory, which could set the stage for a technical rebound if selling exhausts. Zacks Technical Note
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim published a pessimistic forecast and recently trimmed its price target (from $40 to $38 earlier), signaling reduced conviction and contributing to downward pressure. Guggenheim Pessimistic Forecast Guggenheim PT Change
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade and a separate negative note in the press prompted short-term selling, which appears to be the main driver of today’s decline despite the bullish signals above. Trading Down After Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman lowered its price target from $38 to $27 (still a “buy”), which reduces near-term upside expectations from one major desk and adds to mixed sell-side views. Goldman PT Lowered
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.