Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Insider Sells $32,030.46 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) insider Trisha Fox sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $32,030.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,080,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,257.38. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $850.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

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Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLPX. Evercore set a $2.50 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 target price on Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

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Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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