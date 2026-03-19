OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 435,430 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 497,204 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 305,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OKYO Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKYO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.21). On average, equities analysts predict that OKYO Pharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

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