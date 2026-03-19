Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Oklo’s conference call:

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo reported broad execution progress across its three business units with multiple DOE authorizations and safety agreements approved (e.g., OTAs and NSDAs), active procurement (Siemens PXS contract) and ongoing construction at Groves and Aurora INL — Groves is targeting criticality by July 4th .

. Management announced a commercial anchor with Meta — a prepayment agreement supporting up to 1.2 GW at the Pike County, Ohio campus (initial 150 MW phase ~2030) and ~206 acres of site control, with prepayment funds earmarked to support fuel procurement.

— a prepayment agreement supporting up to 1.2 GW at the Pike County, Ohio campus (initial 150 MW phase ~2030) and ~206 acres of site control, with prepayment funds earmarked to support fuel procurement. Oklo has significantly strengthened liquidity — $1.4B of cash/marketable securities at year-end 2025 plus ~$1.18B net raised in Jan‑2026 (pro forma ~ $2.6B) — while guiding 2026 investing activity of $350–$450M and operating cash use of $80–$100M to fund multi-project execution.

The company advanced its fuel strategy with A3F receiving DOE NSDA/PDSA approvals (first approved under the Fuel Line Pilot Program), site work and DOE R&D funding for the Tennessee recycling center, a deconversion JV with Centrus, and completed fast‑spectrum plutonium criticality experiments to validate recycled/plutonium fuel pathways.

Financial and schedule risks remain — 2025 operating loss was $139.3M and management forecasts elevated near‑term cash burn and heavy 2026 CapEx; Aurora INL’s full nuclear operations timing now targets 2028 (a modest schedule shift), leaving execution and funding cadence as key near‑term risks.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock worth $169,888,312. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory wins: Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy unit received an NRC materials license and the DOE approved Nuclear Safety Design Agreements for Oklo’s pilot reactors—steps that advance isotope sales and reactor deployment timelines and underpin future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Regulatory wins: Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy unit received an NRC materials license and the DOE approved Nuclear Safety Design Agreements for Oklo’s pilot reactors—steps that advance isotope sales and reactor deployment timelines and underpin future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: DOE approvals for the Groves isotopes test reactor and Aurora powerhouse reduce regulatory execution risk and make near‑term isotope revenue more plausible, a potential de‑risking catalyst vs. pure reactor timing. Article Title

DOE approvals for the Groves isotopes test reactor and Aurora powerhouse reduce regulatory execution risk and make near‑term isotope revenue more plausible, a potential de‑risking catalyst vs. pure reactor timing. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating ($122 PT) and HC Wainwright reiterated a buy with a $90 target and issued near‑term EPS forecasts — signaling continued buy‑side conviction on long‑term upside.

Some analysts remain bullish: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating ($122 PT) and HC Wainwright reiterated a buy with a $90 target and issued near‑term EPS forecasts — signaling continued buy‑side conviction on long‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (MarketBeat and others) argues institutional accumulation and reduced dilution in 2026 create a constructive technical backdrop, but execution risk and long time to profitability (management guides profitability nearer 2030) remain key caveats. Article Title

Market commentary (MarketBeat and others) argues institutional accumulation and reduced dilution in 2026 create a constructive technical backdrop, but execution risk and long time to profitability (management guides profitability nearer 2030) remain key caveats. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss: Oklo reported ($0.27) EPS vs. consensus ($0.17), widening near‑term losses and keeping the company in a pre‑revenue profile that pressures sentiment. Article Title

Q4 earnings miss: Oklo reported ($0.27) EPS vs. consensus ($0.17), widening near‑term losses and keeping the company in a pre‑revenue profile that pressures sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims and neutral ratings: Several shops (Goldman, Citigroup and others) cut targets or moved to neutral, signaling reduced near‑term upside expectations and likely contributing to selling pressure.

Analyst target trims and neutral ratings: Several shops (Goldman, Citigroup and others) cut targets or moved to neutral, signaling reduced near‑term upside expectations and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: The CFO sold roughly $4.33M of stock (part of larger insider/liquidity moves reported), which investors often view as a negative signal or source of supply. Article Title

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.