NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) VP Mary Celeste Fruge Sells 1,000 Shares

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) VP Mary Celeste Fruge sold 1,000 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $13,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 265,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,288.28. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NPK International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NPKI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

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NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. NPK International had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.06%.The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Report on NPKI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NPK International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPKI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About NPK International

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NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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