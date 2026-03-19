Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading 14.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.64 and last traded at GBX 3.48. 81,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 134,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.03.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.53.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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