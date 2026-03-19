Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 79,346 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 12th total of 92,083 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,561 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,561 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60.

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Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

In other news, Director Joseph W. Carroll purchased 4,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,479.39. The trade was a 10.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Shook bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $239,904. The trade was a 72.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,700 shares of company stock worth $274,770 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Norwood Financial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Norwood Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWFL

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Norwood Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 2010, the company oversees a network of branch offices serving suburban and metropolitan communities in eastern Massachusetts. Norwood Financial’s mission emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and a commitment to supporting neighborhood growth.

The company’s primary business activities encompass a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services.

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