Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.2550. 1,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

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Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

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Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a Norway-based fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power wireless communication solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Trondheim, the company designs and markets integrated circuits (ICs) and related software for short-range wireless applications. Its portfolio includes SoCs and modules supporting Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, Zigbee, ANT and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols, as well as cellular IoT technologies such as LTE-M and NB-IoT.

Nordic’s flagship product families, including the nRF52, nRF53 and nRF54 series, enable battery-powered devices across a wide range of markets.

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