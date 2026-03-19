Noble Financial Has Bullish Estimate for TSQ Q1 Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on TSQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -112.68%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $41,200.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,029,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,491. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,652 shares of company stock valued at $106,335. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Townsquare Media by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

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Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

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