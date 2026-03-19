Noble Financial Comments on Bitcoin Depot Q1 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot to $4.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of BTM stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $116.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Bitcoin Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bitcoin Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley analyst flagged upside for BTM and said the stock price is expected to rise; this supportive commentary can buoy sentiment. B. Riley analyst note

B. Riley analyst flagged upside for BTM and said the stock price is expected to rise; this supportive commentary can buoy sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $4.20 (now a “neutral” rating) — the higher target gives a modest upside reference (~19% from the cited $3.53 price) but the neutral rating limits the bullish signal. Benzinga note on price target

B. Riley raised its price target to $4.20 (now a “neutral” rating) — the higher target gives a modest upside reference (~19% from the cited $3.53 price) but the neutral rating limits the bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call highlights were published; call details may influence near-term sentiment depending on management commentary and guidance. Q4 earnings call highlights

Q4 earnings call highlights were published; call details may influence near-term sentiment depending on management commentary and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Market data shows odd short-interest reporting (posts list 0 shares and NaN changes), making it unclear whether shorting activity is material; this data likely has limited informational value until clarified.

Market data shows odd short-interest reporting (posts list 0 shares and NaN changes), making it unclear whether shorting activity is material; this data likely has limited informational value until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial sharply cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to ($1.92) from a prior $1.40 and issued weaker quarterly EPS estimates (Q1 -$0.68, Q2 -$0.29, Q3 -$0.36, Q4 -$0.60). That sizable revision signals worsening near-term profitability expectations and is a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock.

Noble Financial sharply cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to ($1.92) from a prior $1.40 and issued weaker quarterly EPS estimates (Q1 -$0.68, Q2 -$0.29, Q3 -$0.36, Q4 -$0.60). That sizable revision signals worsening near-term profitability expectations and is a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Noble also projects FY2027 EPS of ($1.43), extending the negative earnings outlook beyond 2026; while Noble retains an “Outperform” rating, the earnings cuts increase execution and cash-flow concerns for investors.

Noble also projects FY2027 EPS of ($1.43), extending the negative earnings outlook beyond 2026; while Noble retains an “Outperform” rating, the earnings cuts increase execution and cash-flow concerns for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed overall (one report notes an average “Hold” analyst rating), so investor conviction is likely fragmented until clearer operational improvements or better guidance emerge. Analyst consensus note

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

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Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.

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