NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $5.79. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.8050, with a volume of 35,786 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NL shares. Wall Street Zen raised NL Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings cut NL Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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NL Industries Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $276.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.24.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.81). NL Industries had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -51.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NL Industries by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NL Industries by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company’s products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

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