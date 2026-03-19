Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.6125. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $9.3175, with a volume of 26,240 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nihon Kohden has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Nihon Kohden Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $362.86 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

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