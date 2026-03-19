Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.3890, but opened at $89.06. Next shares last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 114 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Next currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Next Price Performance

About Next

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

Further Reading

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