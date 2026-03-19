Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.2512 and last traded at $3.2512. Approximately 24,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 6,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Nexi Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

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About Nexi

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Nexi S.p.A. is a leading European payments technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants, banks and consumers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services covering merchant acquiring, card issuing, digital wallets and omnichannel payment platforms. Through its proprietary processing infrastructure, Nexi enables seamless transaction acceptance across point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce channels and mobile devices, supporting major card schemes and local payment methods.

Established in 2017 through the consolidation of payment operations from several Italian banking groups, Nexi rapidly expanded its footprint by investing in technology upgrades and strategic partnerships.

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