Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.4950 and last traded at $0.4999. Approximately 89,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 118,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5223.

Newcore Gold Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

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About Newcore Gold

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Newcore Gold Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold resources in West Africa. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol NCAUF and on the TSX Venture Exchange as NCA. Since its founding, Newcore Gold has pursued a strategy of targeting underexplored greenstone belts with demonstrated gold endowment, leveraging local partnerships and technical expertise to advance its projects from early-stage exploration to resource definition.

The company’s flagship asset is the Enchi Gold Project, located in southwestern Ghana’s Bibiani Greenstone Belt.

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