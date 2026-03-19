New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,776,000 after buying an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,541,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,108,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,334 shares of company stock valued at $159,993,818. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $442.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: AppLovin is pitching e‑commerce (AXON 2.0) as a new growth engine that could expand its addressable ad market beyond gaming; this is being highlighted as a meaningful upside case by analysts. Article Title

AppLovin is pitching e‑commerce (AXON 2.0) as a new growth engine that could expand its addressable ad market beyond gaming; this is being highlighted as a meaningful upside case by analysts. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published an upgrade/bullish take that argues upside remains if management executes on monetization and growth initiatives. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published an upgrade/bullish take that argues upside remains if management executes on monetization and growth initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street consensus remains favorable (average brokerage rating ~Buy), which can support the stock if quarterly execution stays strong. Article Title

Wall Street consensus remains favorable (average brokerage rating ~Buy), which can support the stock if quarterly execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent reports shows anomalous zeros/NaN entries (likely a reporting/data error), so there’s no clear signal from short interest this cycle.

Short‑interest data in recent reports shows anomalous zeros/NaN entries (likely a reporting/data error), so there’s no clear signal from short interest this cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Advisory Services Network LLC sold a small block (1,455 shares), reducing its position modestly — immaterial to large‑cap liquidity. Article Title

Advisory Services Network LLC sold a small block (1,455 shares), reducing its position modestly — immaterial to large‑cap liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces are re‑examining valuation and recent volatility (useful context but not immediate catalysts). Article Title

Several media pieces are re‑examining valuation and recent volatility (useful context but not immediate catalysts). Negative Sentiment: Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares (~$74.3M) at an average ~$453.49 on Mar 16 — a large insider sale that likely amplified selling pressure and market concern over insider timing. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares (~$74.3M) at an average ~$453.49 on Mar 16 — a large insider sale that likely amplified selling pressure and market concern over insider timing. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted the stock’s drop and tied some of the move to the insider sale and short‑term technical weakness, which can amplify downward momentum. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted the stock’s drop and tied some of the move to the insider sale and short‑term technical weakness, which can amplify downward momentum. Negative Sentiment: Other headlines explicitly link recent share weakness to insider selling, reinforcing negative sentiment among traders. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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