New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $4.98 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 255.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 99,098 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $713,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,485.23. This trade represents a 28.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 480,570 shares of company stock worth $55,534,999 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

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About Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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