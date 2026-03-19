New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $20.82 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Down 3.6%
MA opened at $488.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.39 and a 200-day moving average of $552.40.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.
Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic BVNK acquisition strengthens on‑chain capabilities — Mastercard agreed to buy stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to $1.8B, bringing on‑chain settlement tech and crypto‑fiat rails directly into MA’s network; investors view this as a major step to expand cross‑border and B2B payment capabilities. Reuters: Mastercard to buy BVNK
- Positive Sentiment: New product partnerships broaden revenue streams — MA and J.P. Morgan Payments launched a virtual card in Europe aimed at accounts‑payable use cases (insurance, healthcare, travel, CRE), which can boost card‑based commercial payment volumes. PYMNTS: JPMorgan Payments and Mastercard launch virtual card
- Positive Sentiment: Product and tech investments (AI, blockchain connectivity) improve long‑term margins and fraud controls — Mastercard is building generative AI models for payment insights/fraud detection and expanding blockchain connectivity (e.g., TRON support), which investors see as enhancing competitiveness. FintechNews: Mastercard AI model
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal/regulatory process ongoing — London’s Court of Appeal said Mastercard can appeal a ruling on merchant fees; this keeps options open but leaves regulatory uncertainty intact. Reuters: Appeal allowed in UK merchant fee case
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive perception/brand mentions in social media and investor commentary — some retail channels highlight MA as an “ethical” or strategic crypto play, but these are sentiment items with limited near‑term earnings impact. Yahoo Finance: Mastercard cited on Reddit
- Negative Sentiment: Stablecoin adoption faces operational and regulatory barriers — analysts warn that execution, compliance, on‑ramp/off‑ramp complexity and market adoption are material obstacles that could slow revenue realization from the BVNK deal. PYMNTS: 4 barriers to stablecoin adoption
- Negative Sentiment: Deal valuation and integration risk — some coverage questions the $1.8B price tag (including contingent payments) and warns about execution risk and possible short‑term investor pushback on capital allocation and near‑term earnings impact. Yahoo Finance: Mastercard buys BVNK — valuation debate
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on MA
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
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