Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,175 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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