NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Short Interest Update

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,402,195 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 12th total of 2,760,739 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NET Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

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Insider Transactions at NET Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

In other NET Power news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,605 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. NET Power has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that NET Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About NET Power

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NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

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