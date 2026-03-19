Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

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Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

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Naturgy Energy Group is a Madrid‐based global energy company primarily engaged in the distribution, transportation and commercialization of natural gas, as well as the generation and sale of electricity. Formerly known as Gas Natural Fenosa, the company rebranded to Naturgy in 2018 to reflect its broader focus on energy transition and sustainability. Its core activities span gas infrastructure development, liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, power generation and retail energy services.

The company’s gas business encompasses network maintenance, storage and regasification terminals, alongside long‐term supply agreements and LNG trading.

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