Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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