Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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