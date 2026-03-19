NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 202549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.10.
NanoXplore Stock Down 4.9%
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.The company had revenue of C$27.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
Further Reading
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