Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Shares Up 253.7% – Still a Buy?

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 253.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.7718 and last traded at $0.7718. Approximately 3,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2182.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

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Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

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Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics derived from psychedelic and plant-based compounds. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing a pipeline of next‐generation product candidates targeting mental health disorders, addiction and other neurological conditions. Mydecine holds a portfolio of intellectual property that encompasses proprietary chemical entities, drug delivery systems and manufacturing processes for molecules such as 5-MeO-DMT analogs, ibogaine-derived compounds and psilocybin formulations.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with additional research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada, Mydecine operates a vertically integrated business model.

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