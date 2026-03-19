MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €337.30 and last traded at €335.50. 129,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €333.60.
MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €374.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €368.80.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines.
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