MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $253,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,233,000 after buying an additional 223,383 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,524,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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