Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 44.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.53%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 550 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62. The firm has a market cap of £319.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 534 and a 12 month high of GBX 924.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 805 per share, for a total transaction of £1,859.55. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

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MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its AR firms with proprietary technology and services, including adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

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