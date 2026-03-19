Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,289,703 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 20,315,291 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,034,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,034,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

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Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 486,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 97,721 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

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Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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