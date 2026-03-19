Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires Shares of 16,093 Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Pan American Silver comprises about 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 574.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pan American Silver Trading Down 7.3%

NYSE PAAS opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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