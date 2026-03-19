Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 2,000 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $206,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,235.83. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $143.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $121.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,601 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,320,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.