Mirova Sells 17,162 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Mirova lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

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