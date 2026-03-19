Mirova Purchases 1,533 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Mirova increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $675,802,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $572.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $583.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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