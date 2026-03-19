Mirova Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Mirova raised its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 278.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $479.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $533.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.20.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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