Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $2.28 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292,873 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $412,808,000 after buying an additional 3,593,050 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $150,781,000 after buying an additional 2,856,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 2,813,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,141,558.12. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $9,888,864.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,356,159 shares in the company, valued at $216,975,679.35. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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