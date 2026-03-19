Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 877.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 795,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 364.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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