Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 1,249 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 160.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,435.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,191.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,366.62. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

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