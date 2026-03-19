Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $66,925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 67.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 76.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 280.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 225,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 42.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,577,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

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FirstCash Stock Down 0.3%

FCFS stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,358.72. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,289 shares in the company, valued at $19,516,751.93. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,783,985. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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