Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $5.81 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.08 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

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