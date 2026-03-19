Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.05 Million in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $272,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vista Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Vista Energy stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price objective on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

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Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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