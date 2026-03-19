Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 162.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $940,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,293.42. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,252 shares of company stock worth $27,888,535. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $200.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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