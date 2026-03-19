Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

CAT stock opened at $693.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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