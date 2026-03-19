Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $294.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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