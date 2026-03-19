Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,366 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Argus lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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